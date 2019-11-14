Devon Windsor is getting married this weekend.

The Victoria's Secret model got engaged to long-term partner Johnny 'Dex' Barbara last year and they will now take the next step in their relationship when they tie the knot over the next few days.

According to the New York Post newspaper's Page Six column, the couple have been in Guadeloupe with their families and will be heading to St. Barts for their wedding, where guests will include Devon's fellow model Shanina Shaik.

The former 'Model Squad' star revealed in June 2018 that she had got engaged after two years of dating and shared details of her partner's romantic proposal.

Dex had taken the 25-year-old beauty on a plane ride over a private beach, where Devon saw the words 'Marry Me?' written in the sand.

She wrote on Instagram at the time: ''When you think you're flying into a photoshoot and then you look down and see this.... this was the best day of my life and I cannot wait to marry the best person in the whole universe! I'm the luckiest woman in the world! (sic)''

She also showed off her impressive diamond engagement ring - which took over a month to handcraft - in an Instagram story post of herself cuddling her new fiance.

She wrote: ''I'll never finish falling in love with you...... ladies and gents, my fiancé!!!! [ring emojis] (sic)''

Devon previously admitted she'd be wearing Victoria's Secret underwear on her wedding day.

She said: ''I guess Victoria's Secret obviously! They have an amazing line for that.

''I guess all white. Is that what you're supposed to wear? Something wedding-like and something that makes you feel confident and sexy for your honeymoon... because hopefully you will only have one honeymoon!''