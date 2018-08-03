Devon Windsor is ''obsessed'' with perfume.

The Victoria's Secret model loves to spray fragrances all over her body because of her obsession with smelling good.

In an interview with People, she said: ''Honestly, I douse it all over my entire body just because I am so obsessed with fragrance so I like everything to smell,

''If you spray it onto your clothes they absorb it and it makes the scent last longer.

''But I love to spray it in my hair because that way whenever you go out and somebody either hugs you or kisses you, they immediately get that smell. Whenever I hug someone that smells good I am automatically like, 'Wow, you smell really good!'''

The 24-year-old model is the new face of Juicy Couture's Oui fragrance, and stars alongside models India Graham, Gizele Oliveria and Luping Wang in the campaign.

She was keen to be part of this campaign as she had grown up with the label, and loves the message behind the product.

She said: ''Growing up, I was a huge fan of the brand. It was so popular in my school. And the message behind the whole fragrance is basically just to say 'oui' as in 'yes' to everything you believe in and everything you do in your life.

''I think that it is a really strong and great message to be a part of.''

The model is getting married to Jonny Dex after a romantic beach proposal where Jonny wrote Devon's name in the sand and hired a private plane to show her the message -and Devon has revealed what kind of lingerie she'll be wearing after the wedding day.

She said: ''I guess Victoria's Secret obviously! They have an amazing line for that.

''I guess all white. Is that what you're supposed to wear? Something wedding-like and something that makes you feel confident and sexy for your honeymoon... because hopefully you will only have one honeymoon!''