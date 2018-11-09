Devon Windsor didn't give up carbs ahead of this year's Victoria's Secret Show because she needs the energy.
Devon Windsor didn't cut out carbs before the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show.
The 24-year-old model has admitted that unlike most of the stunning stars who walked the runway at the lingerie extravaganza on Thursday night (08.11.18) in New York City, she did not give up carbohydrates and still ate brown rice or whole wheat bread as the date loomed large.
Speaking to Vogue Australia, she said: ''Honestly, I do eat healthier. I eat a lot of protein, but I like carbs - good carbs because they keep you fuller for longer. I'll have brown rice or whole wheat bread. I like to keep that in my diet.''
The blonde beauty also revealed that she likes to enjoy a big breakfast to keep her going throughout her working day and she can't eat ''just a salad'' for lunch because she'd be hungry straight away.
She said: ''I like to eat a good breakfast to get me going and keep my energy up because it's a long day. And actually I just had lunch. I had zucchini, some rice, salmon and a kale salad. If I just ate a salad I'd be starving a minute later.''
Unlike Devon, fellow model Shanina Shaik only enjoys a strict diet of proteins and vegetables before the VS Show and she drinks hot water with lemon to boost her metabolism and complexion.
She said: ''Drinking hot water and lemon morning and at night helps with my metabolism, skin and digestion.
''My diet contains proteins - fish only as I'm pescatarian - and really clean salads and vegetables. Two weeks before the show I like to cut out carbs and sugar to stay lean and defined for the show.''
Tristan Corrigan on the difficulties of making music within a genre that is so popular.
The Slaves boys paint the walls off-white in the video for their epic new punk single 'Magnolia', taken from their third studio album 'Acts of Fear...
Imagine Dragons drop a video for their newest single 'Zero' from 'Origins' and 'Wreck-It Ralph' sequel 'Ralph Breaks the Internet'.
From 'Happy' to 'Banana Pancakes', these are soaked in positivity.
Eminem draws attention to the negative response his 2017 album 'Revival' received in the video for his latest song 'Venom'; a song recorded for the...
With the recent release of her third, very well received album 'Hunter' just behind her, Anna had plenty of relatively new songs to showcase.
Up and coming LA singer-songwriter Billie Eilish has unveiled her fourth single of the year, 'When the Party's Over'.
From their newest EP 'What Did You Think When You Made Me This Way', Nothing But Thieves drop the lyric video for their single 'Take This Lonely...
The Lumineers honour their friend and hero Tom Petty with a sensational cover of his 1996 song 'Walls' from the 'She's the One' soundtrack.
Watch Olly Murs get his nerd on as he blags his way into an exclusive Snoop Dogg party (where Rowan Atkinson is the bartender) in the video for their...
From 'Happy' to 'Banana Pancakes', these are soaked in positivity.
Mariah Carey is the picture of glamour in the black and white video for her brand new single 'With You'. It's the lead single from her forthcoming...
Eminem draws attention to the negative response his 2017 album 'Revival' received in the video for his latest song 'Venom'; a song recorded for the...
With the recent release of her third, very well received album 'Hunter' just behind her, Anna had plenty of relatively new songs to showcase.