Devon Windsor designed two swimwear looks for her wedding weekend.

The Victoria's Secret model wed Johnny Barbara - co-owner of fashion label Alexis - at St Bartholomew's Anglican Church on the Caribbean island of St Barths on November 16.

They planned an extravagant weekend for their guests - including Olivia Culpo, Georgia Fowler, Shanina Shaik and Cara Santana - that started on the beach at Shellona where Devon modelled her latest designs under her new label, Devon Windsor Swim.

She told BAZAAR Bride: ''Being a new swimwear designer, I worked closely with my mother-in-law, now-husband, and sister-in-law to design the most intricate hand-embellished pearl and sequin swimsuit that took multiple days of just bead application alone at their atelier.

''The cover-up for my first look also had French macrame lace and French embellished lace trim all framed with pearls to tie in my swimsuit.

''The second look was a embroidered lace look with high-waisted bottoms that had a detachable skirt flowing down the back and a halter top. Both looks were all white and made me feel so so special.''

The following day, the lovebirds exchanged vows as Devon dazzled in an elegant Zuhair Murad sheer, floral lace white gown and a veil with matching lace trim.

She said: ''Have always been obsessed with his Couture and bridal gowns. His attention to detail is unlike anyone I have ever seen. My first gown was an off the shoulder, long sleeved lace gown that had a long train.''

After their first dance as Mr. and Mrs. to 'Like a Star' by Corinne Bailey Ray, the 25-year-old changed into a delicate beaded dress.

She explained: ''I wore another Zuhair Murad dress embellished in a delicate beaded pattern and Johnny switched into a Dior embroidered tulle framed suit with a silk shirt he designed for himself.''

Devon concluded the weekend: ''Every single detail was made to look effortless, yet beachy, and beautiful.''