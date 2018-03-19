Dev Hynes has teased he's set to release a new album under the Blood Orange moniker.

The 32-year-old producer's last record was 2016's 'Freetown Sound', which featured guest appearances from the likes of Blondie's Debbie Harry, Nelly Furtado and Carly Rae Jepsen.

However, it looks like the follow-up is on the way as Dev shared a blurry video of him covered in a purple piece of material whilst a cinematic piece of music played, on his Instagram on Sunday (18.03.18).

Alongside the clip, Dev wrote: ''Be right back. Thanks for your patience. #BloodOrange2018 (sic)''

The 'Better Numb' hitmaker's last update came in October last year, when Dev said the new record was ''78 per cent'' done.

Dev said that his next outing as Blood Orange will be ''dark'' as it focuses on his difficult childhood growing up in Essex, England, as one of few African immigrants at the time.

He said: ''If 'Freetown' was delving into my parents from my eyes, being younger and now, this one is definitely me looking at my younger self, growing up in that setting. So yeah, it's a little dark.''

Dev also previously posted footage of traffic passing on the photo-sharing app last year, in what appeared to be a taster of his new music.

He captioned the post ''Album...4(?) (sic)''

As well as releasing his own music, Dev has produced tracks for the likes of Charli XCX, Solange Knowles, Kylie Minogue and Haim.