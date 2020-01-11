Dermot Kennedy believes Stormzy is ''determined to leave a legacy.''

The 28-year-old Irish singer is in the running to win International Male Solo Artist - against Bruce Springsteen, Post Malone, Burna Boy and Tyler, The Creator - and is full of praise for the 'Vossi Bop' hitmaker, who receives three nods at this year's event.

Speaking on 'The BRITs Are Coming', Dermot said: ''I think Stormzy is somebody who sets a beautiful example in terms of being a massive name, but also always keeping it about the art, and the way he presents his art. I just think you can tell when somebody is determined to leave a legacy, and I think that's what that looks like.''

Stormzy is a triple threat at the 'BRIT Awards 2020' after being nominated for Male Solo Artist, Song of the Year with 'Vossi Bop' and Album of the Year for 'Heavy is the Head'.

And Dermot is simply just happy to be acknowledged for his work after his debut album 'Without Fear' was lauded by critics.

Speaking about how he would react if he won his first BRIT Award, he replied: ''Obviously it's a beautiful thing to be acknowledged, especially for how hard you work, and to have your work acknowledged but I'd like to think I would be fairly calm - who knows.''

The 'Power Over Me' hitmaker dubbed the past year as one for the history books as he was hailed as one to watch in 2019.

He added: ''We've been on the road a lot and just growing the whole time. It's hard because you try your best to stop and check in with yourself but it's hard to do that but it's important too.''