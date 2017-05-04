Denise Gough is desperate to star in a comedy film.

The 38-year-old actress has admitted she is keen to star in a more light-hearted movie because she claims she is ''very good'' at comedy, but is restricted as ''nobody'' casts her for that genre, although '12 Years a Slave' screenwriter John Ridley is keen to write and cast the blonde beauty in a romantic comedy.

Speaking about her career, the 'Guerrilla' star said: ''John Ridley said 'I have to write you a romantic comedy because everything I've seen you in is so heavy'. I'm very good at comedy but nobody lets me do it. But at the moment I want everything I do to have a message, otherwise what's the f**king point?

''I don't just want to go out on stage and fall in love with someone.''

The Irish star has hinted she struggled to transition from a ''struggling actress'' to becoming a more recognised star.

She explained: ''I remember saying to someone who has always been very helpful to me, 'Who I am I if I get everything I want?' I've been a struggling actress for years, you become identified with it. And then you're not any more, it takes a bit of transitioning. If this had happened and I hadn't done any work on myself, I might have been pretty messed up It's an unnatural life. The hunger becomes about the right jobs, making the right statements with my work.''

While Gough is set for a busy year ahead, she has admitted she is contemplating taking ''a few months'' off if she is ''financially able''.

She told Stylist magazine: ''This year is packed, which is amazing, but I can see myself taking a few months to do nothing if I was financially able. Maybe that time is coming.''