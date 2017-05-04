Denise Gough is desperate to star in a comedy film because she thinks she is ''very good'' at playing a comedic character and has appeared in ''heavy'' movies.
Denise Gough is desperate to star in a comedy film.
The 38-year-old actress has admitted she is keen to star in a more light-hearted movie because she claims she is ''very good'' at comedy, but is restricted as ''nobody'' casts her for that genre, although '12 Years a Slave' screenwriter John Ridley is keen to write and cast the blonde beauty in a romantic comedy.
Speaking about her career, the 'Guerrilla' star said: ''John Ridley said 'I have to write you a romantic comedy because everything I've seen you in is so heavy'. I'm very good at comedy but nobody lets me do it. But at the moment I want everything I do to have a message, otherwise what's the f**king point?
''I don't just want to go out on stage and fall in love with someone.''
The Irish star has hinted she struggled to transition from a ''struggling actress'' to becoming a more recognised star.
She explained: ''I remember saying to someone who has always been very helpful to me, 'Who I am I if I get everything I want?' I've been a struggling actress for years, you become identified with it. And then you're not any more, it takes a bit of transitioning. If this had happened and I hadn't done any work on myself, I might have been pretty messed up It's an unnatural life. The hunger becomes about the right jobs, making the right statements with my work.''
While Gough is set for a busy year ahead, she has admitted she is contemplating taking ''a few months'' off if she is ''financially able''.
She told Stylist magazine: ''This year is packed, which is amazing, but I can see myself taking a few months to do nothing if I was financially able. Maybe that time is coming.''
Ahead of the release of 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2', Vin Diesel opens up about his character.
The film will be based on the retro video game of the same name.
The Stooges frontman Iggy Pop awarded France's 'highest honor'.
Guns N' Roses have grossed $230m from their 'Not In This Lifetime' tour so far.
The Stooges frontman Iggy Pop awarded France's 'highest honor'.
Guns N' Roses have grossed $230m from their 'Not In This Lifetime' tour so far.
Jason Drucker is Greg Heffley in the upcoming movie based on the novel of the same name.
Ford attributes his career success to films that pass 'from generation to generation'.
Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn got walked in on by police on their first night together.
Exploring a year in the life of Jimi Hendrix just before he hit the public...
Jimi Hendrix started earning money from his musical career as a simple backing guitarist at...
Much more than a film about 19th century slavery in America, this sharply well-told true...
An inspiring true story from American military history provides plenty of drama and adventure, even...
The Blaxploitation films of the 1970s starred relatively unknown black actors playing new kinds of...