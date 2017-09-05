Demi Rose is happily single.

The 22-year-old model - who previously dated rap star Tyga - has rubbished rumours she's recently been seeing Drake, but has admitted she's open to finding new love.

She shared: ''I'm happy being single but if someone comes along he just has to fit in with my busy life, really. Who knows?''

Demi and Drake were recently spotted leaving the same London club, which prompted speculation they were dating.

But the brunette beauty has insisted it was merely a coincidence.

Speaking to MailOnline, Demi explained: ''He was around. It wasn't a date. I think I said a few things to him but it wasn't a date.''

Demi was also recently seen holding hands with DJ Tom Zanetti as they filmed the music video for his track 'More & More'.

But she insisted the duo were simply putting on a display of affection for the benefit of the cameras.

The British model said: ''There was speculation we were dating but we weren't, we were just holding hands and acting like a couple for the video.''

Demi has become a worldwide star on the back of her eye-catching Instagram posts.

And the curvaceous brunette revealed she needs two personal trainers in order to keep her enviable figure in shape.

She said: ''I try to keep as healthy as I can. With travelling, it's hard to work out, I travel across the world but try to keep my routine.

''Everyone says I'm the healthiest person I know. The fattiest thing I will ever eat is nuts and peanut butter.

''My figure just gains weight so fast. I'm 5ft 2in. Any bad thing I eat my body isn't used to it and just puts on the weight. That means no birthday cake!

''All I've eaten today is nuts. I've managed to eat a whole pot. I feel guilty as there's a lot of fat in the nuts that's my treat! So I'm happy!''