Dele Alli launching a range of hats called Leo Fortis as he loves wearing them but struggled to find the right shaped hats for him.
Dele Alli is launching a hat collection.
The 22-year-old soccer ace always struggled to find headwear that suited him so he's hoping his Leo Fortis range - which translates from Latin as 'brave lion' - will be comfortable for shoppers.
In an interview with British GQ online, he said: ''It was quite a big thing for me. A few years ago I loved wearing hats and it was quite difficult for me to find the hat that I liked because it's all about the shape for me.
''It has been difficult but I have been fortunate to have a lot of people around me.
'' I think it was difficult to have a unique design, and just the whole process of and time it takes.
''A lot of it was trial and error when making the cap, but the main thing for me was obviously the colours and stuff you can change and vary but the fit is the most important thing when you have a hat.''
The Tottenham Hotspur player also confessed that despite believing style should be individual, retired England star David Beckham is one of his fashion icons.
He said: ''I don't really have many style icons because I sort of think everyone's style should be unique to themselves but I think you know David Beckham is big in style and is a massive influence in England.
Dele also grimaced over an embracing throwback picture of his younger self in a questionable outfit which went viral a few years ago.
When asked about his biggest fashion faux pas, he said: ''The picture everyone's seen of me when I was younger in a yellow Topman cardigan and I can't even remember what the t-shirt was underneath with some shades on, that wasn't my best outfit.''
Up-and-coming British singer-songwriter Alice Chater unveils her brand new single 'Hourglass'.
With a fourth solo album having just dropped and his 50th birthday celebrations behind him, John Grant kicked off the UK leg of his latest tour in...
Tristan Corrigan on the difficulties of making music within a genre that is so popular.
They've just announced their 2019 70-date world tour and they've dropped a new single and video just to get fans even more excited.
Paloma Faith tests her aim in the video for her new single 'Loyal', directed by Jamie Travis, ahead of the release of album 'The Architect: Zeitgeist...
Seven months after the release of his second album 'Staying At Tamara's', George Ezra unveils the video to his newest single 'Hold My Girl'.
After teaming up with Benny Blanco and Khalid on the song 'Eastside' earlier this year, Halsey returns with her newest single 'Without Me'.
Kesha's latest single is 'Here Comes The Change' from the soundtrack of an important new biographical drama entitled 'On the Basis of Sex'.
From their newest EP 'What Did You Think When You Made Me This Way', Nothing But Thieves drop the lyric video for their single 'Take This Lonely...
The Lumineers honour their friend and hero Tom Petty with a sensational cover of his 1996 song 'Walls' from the 'She's the One' soundtrack.
Watch Olly Murs get his nerd on as he blags his way into an exclusive Snoop Dogg party (where Rowan Atkinson is the bartender) in the video for their...
From 'Happy' to 'Banana Pancakes', these are soaked in positivity.
Mariah Carey is the picture of glamour in the black and white video for her brand new single 'With You'. It's the lead single from her forthcoming...
Eminem draws attention to the negative response his 2017 album 'Revival' received in the video for his latest song 'Venom'; a song recorded for the...
With the recent release of her third, very well received album 'Hunter' just behind her, Anna had plenty of relatively new songs to showcase.
It's unlikely that Guy Ritchie could make a boring movie if he wanted to. This...
Arthur grew up as a peasant on the streets of Londonium having escaped the terror...
Arthur might have an extraordinary destiny, but after his birthright was taken from him at...
For the most part, Arthur has taught himself all the life lessons he knows, he...
Throughout the early 1960s, the Cold War was in full swing. Two agents, one from...