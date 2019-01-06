'Jersey Shore' star Deena Cortese has given birth to her first child, a son.
The 'Jersey Shore' star and her husband Christopher Buckner welcomed son Christopher John - who will be known as CJ - into the world on Saturday (05.01.19) and the brunette beauty admitted the new arrival has brought her even closer to her spouse.
Deena shared a video of the baby yawning and sleeping on her Instagram account and captioned the post: ''Our Little Man has finally arrived. Christopher John Buckner (CJ) born January 5th at 4:41 pm at a whopping 20.5 inches..6 Lb 8.5 ounces.
''Uhg mommy and daddy love you so much CJ .. youre our everything. i never thought i could love Chris anymore than i did until i saw him hold CJ.(sic)''
Deena revealed in July she was expecting a baby and not only did she know she was having a boy, they had also already chosen his name.
She posted at the time: ''We are truly blessed and our hearts are filled with so much joy and happiness. December can't come soon enough! Daddy and Mommy can't wait to meet you Christopher John you are going to be the most spoiled little boy ever!''
In recent weeks, the 31-year-old star has been keeping her fans updated on her pregnancy after going past her due date.
On December 29, she wrote: ''CJ is just super comfy in mommys uterus (sic)''.
Deena recently took part in a maternity photoshoot because she wanted to celebrate the ''blessing'' of her pregnancy.
She shared one of the images on her Instagram account and wrote: ''In only 4 weeks we'll be welcoming a little boy into this world.
''Already being the crazy mom I know I'm going to be and because this is our first pregnancy and because pregnancy is a blessing, I wanted to make a special memory with my husband and baby bump.''
