Canadian filmmaker Deborah Chow - who has worked on 'The Mandalorian' - is to direct the new Obi-Wan Kenobi 'Star Wars' spin-off.
The Canadian filmmaker has worked on some episodes of upcoming Disney+ spin-off series 'The Mandalorian' and she has been handed the job to bring Ewan McGregor's portrayal of the Jedi Master back to screens on the studio's new streaming service.
Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy said: ''We really wanted to select a director who is able to explore both the quiet determination and rich mystique of Obi-Wan in a way that folds seamlessly into the 'Star Wars' saga. Based on her phenomenal work developing our characters in 'The Mandalorian', I'm absolutely confident Deborah is the right director to tell this story.''
The Obi-Wan Kenobi spin-off series will be set in a galaxy far, far away set eight years after the events of the third film in the series 'Revenge of the Sith'.
It will see Obi-Wan deal with the fallout from his friend Anakin Skywalker turning to the Dark Side of The Force and becoming Darth Vader and the mass extermination of the Jedi at his hands on behalf of the Emperor.
The hotly anticipated miniseries is being written by Hossein Amini and it will start shooting next year.
Ewan, 48, and Kathleen, 66, announced the project at the Disney D23 Expo in August fulfilling a long-time ambition of the 'Christopher Robin' star to reprise the role he played in George Lucas' three 'Star Wars' prequels.
Kathleen said: ''The scripts are written, and we begin shooting next year. We can't wait to start production. And we have our Obi-Wan.''
Disney+ launches in the US on November 12 with international start dates to be confirmed.
