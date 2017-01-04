The teen whose death led to the two-month closure of top London club Fabric last year (16) overdosed on rave drug MDMA.
Jack Crossley, 18, suffered a fatal heart attack on 6 August (16).
His autopsy report suggests a coroner found 2.2 micrograms of MDMA per millilitre of blood - a concentration beyond what the body can safely process.
He was the second teenager to die at Fabric in a six-week period, and the tragedy prompted local council officials to revoke the club owners' licence.
As a result, Fabric was closed in September (16). It re-opened with strict conditions put in place to avoid another drug death after fans and dance music stars urged Islington Council bosses to reconsider.
