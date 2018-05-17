Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, the makers of 'Deadpool 2', have revealed they cut a post-credits scene because they considered it to be inappropriate.
Writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick have revealed they'd shot a scene in which the Marvel character - who is played by Ryan Reynolds - was seen killing a baby version of Adolf Hitler, but they performed a U-turn after sreening the scene to an audience in Germany.
Rhett explained: ''Deadpool goes back and kills baby Hitler at the very end. That's what was supposed to happen.''
Paul added: ''And not just supposed to happen, we shot it.''
However, when the duo put their controversial post-credits scene in front of an audience, they had a last-minute change of heart and decided to remove it from the superhero film.
Speaking to Uproxx, Rhett explained: ''We shot it and we put it in front of an audience.
''He's got the crib and he's standing in the German nursery and he's leaning over the crib to do it and there was kind of this, 'ohhhhh.' And we thought we don't want to leave the crowd on an 'ohhhhh.' So it ended up coming out.''
Looking back on the scene, Rhett now admits to feeling ''squeamish'' about their idea.
He said: ''Our last moment was Deadpool saying 'Maximum effort!' as he goes in to throttle the baby. It does make you squeamish.''
Paul went into even more detail about the concept, revealing they'd originally planned to show Deadpool drawing a Hitler-like moustache on the baby.
He confessed: ''There's even a draft of that scene where we back it up even more where he's standing over baby Hitler and says, 'God, that is a toughie.'
''He finds a Sharpie and draws a moustache on the baby - a little baby moustache - and says 'Maximum effort!'''
