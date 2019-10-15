Rheet Reese and Paul Wernick, the screenwriting team on 'Deadpool 3', are waiting for Marvel Studios to give the project the go-ahead once it has been worked out how the ''merc with the mouth'' can be included in the MCU.
'Deadpool 3' is waiting for the green light from Marvel Studios.
The screenwriting team of Rheet Reese and Paul Wernick are preparing for a new movie featuring Ryan Reynolds as the titular anti-hero.
The recent merger between Disney and Fox has led to speculation that Deadpool will join the Marvel Cinematic Universe but the writers insist that ''there's a lot to be sorted out'' before shooting on the third movie can begin.
Speaking to website Den of Geek, Paul said: ''We're just waiting for the word from on high. There's a lot to be sorted out, like how Deadpool fits into the Marvel Universe with the other characters of the MCU.
''Then its, do the X-Men get in there at some point? Fantastic Four? There's a lot to be sorted out and I think we're all getting a much needed rest from Deadpool - Ryan and us and everybody.''
Deadpool fans had been worried that the foul-mouthed hero would be restrained by Disney and it would be the end of the Rated R comic book films but CEO Bob Iger has insisted that the ''merc with a mouth'' will stay the same and be adult-orientated and Reese has assured cinema goers that this is still their plan.
Reese said: ''The promise is that there will be Deadpool. He will live in the R-rated universe that we've created, and hopefully we'll be allowed to play a little bit in the MCU sandbox as well and incorporate him into that. We've just got to land on the right idea and when we do, I think we'll be off to the races.
''We wake up thinking about Deadpool and we go to sleep thinking about Deadpool, so there will be another Deadpool and we just have to make it the right way.''
'Devour You' is a fantastic follow up to Starcrawler's debut album and represents a move on in terms of sound and, in part, direction.
Salvation Jayne's third birthday bash was a riot of colour and a celebration of a band very much enjoying what they do.
We're feeling the nostalgia this month.
American Thighs was released on this day in 1994.
Gloo is a new supergroup consisting of UK mystic-beat producers Iglooghost and Kai Whiston as well as nu-pop singer/producer BABii.
Listen to her new single Forgive Me now.
His new album Underneath It All is out now.
Pixies kicked off the European leg of their latest tour in the sleepy retirement town of Bexhill-On-Sea.
Kent punk duo Slaves held up their pledge to headline a gig on the Kent coast this weekend when they once again took to the Hall By The Sea stage at...
The batsman is batting for the music industry these days.
He is set to unveil his new album 'Cowboys and Africans'.
'Ginger' is the kind of album that sees Brockhampton coming to terms with what they've been through.
It's time for our monthly round-up...
It really doesn't matter that this movie is utterly ridiculous, because the central pairing of...
An AAA-rated executive protection agent (Ryan Reynolds) is charged with protecting the most wanted hitman...
Like a mash-up of Alien and Gravity, this ripping sci-fi horror movie is very effective...
On board the International Space Station, a group of astronauts and scientists are risking their...
Almost criminally entertaining, this preposterous thriller mixes buckets of humour and emotion into the violent,...
Bill Pope is a CIA operative who's been recruited to carryout a very special mission....
Both the filmmakers and the characters on-screen are so pleased with themselves that this might...
Formerly a soldier in the Special Forces, Wade Wilson finds himself dealt a bad hand...
As the story snakes south through the United States along the Mississippi River, this movie...
Gerry's gambling addiction has gotten way out of hand. He's already lost everything in his...
Wade Wilson isn't your average superhero. Indeed, he has fewer morals and a brutal villainous...
An intriguing premise keeps the audience gripped for about 20 minutes before the movie runs...
This fascinating true story is strong enough to hold up against the formulaic Hollywood treatment,...