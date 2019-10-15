'Deadpool 3' is waiting for the green light from Marvel Studios.

The screenwriting team of Rheet Reese and Paul Wernick are preparing for a new movie featuring Ryan Reynolds as the titular anti-hero.

The recent merger between Disney and Fox has led to speculation that Deadpool will join the Marvel Cinematic Universe but the writers insist that ''there's a lot to be sorted out'' before shooting on the third movie can begin.

Speaking to website Den of Geek, Paul said: ''We're just waiting for the word from on high. There's a lot to be sorted out, like how Deadpool fits into the Marvel Universe with the other characters of the MCU.

''Then its, do the X-Men get in there at some point? Fantastic Four? There's a lot to be sorted out and I think we're all getting a much needed rest from Deadpool - Ryan and us and everybody.''

Deadpool fans had been worried that the foul-mouthed hero would be restrained by Disney and it would be the end of the Rated R comic book films but CEO Bob Iger has insisted that the ''merc with a mouth'' will stay the same and be adult-orientated and Reese has assured cinema goers that this is still their plan.

Reese said: ''The promise is that there will be Deadpool. He will live in the R-rated universe that we've created, and hopefully we'll be allowed to play a little bit in the MCU sandbox as well and incorporate him into that. We've just got to land on the right idea and when we do, I think we'll be off to the races.

''We wake up thinking about Deadpool and we go to sleep thinking about Deadpool, so there will be another Deadpool and we just have to make it the right way.''