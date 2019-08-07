'Deadpool 3' may have a lower age rating.

Rob Liefeld, the creator of the Marvel comic books and subsequent 'X-Men' film series of the same name, has revealed that despite the first two films in the franchise being R-rated int he US, the third edition of the series doesn't ''necessarily'' have to be the same to maintain the superhero's brand.

Speaking to Yahoo Movies UK, Leitch said: ''It's rated R so that's not necessarily the brand but he doesn't necessarily need to be R and [Disney] don't necessarily need to only make PG-13 movies, I think we'll find a happy ground.''

The filmmaker went on to explain that following Fox merging with Disney earlier this year, there has been ''mystery'' around the future of the franchise, which stars Ryan Reynolds as lead anti-hero Wade Wilson, however the director insisted all his feedback has been '' positive''.

He said: ''There's a lot of mystery still surrounding what they want to do with 'Deadpool' in [Disney's] Marvel world but I think, from discussions that I've heard, it's all positive. I think that they're just trying to figure a way in as Deadpool's hard.''

This news comes after Rob recently reassured fans that 'Deadpool 3' will ''totally happen'' and he is adamant that he will start working on the next movie ''soon''.

Speaking to a fan on Twitter, he said: ''It will totally happen!!! Soon! (sic)''

And this isn't the first time he has told fans that there's a third movie on the cards.

He said earlier this year: ''Nothing like deadlines to clear your head... let me be clear Deadpool 3 will happen, some form, some fashion.

''That's not a concern to me. Disney paid $60 billion for Fox and Deadpool is most valuable asset in today's market. Makes more than X-Men films. (sic)''