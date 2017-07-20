David Leslie Johnson is set to pen the script for another remake of 'Invasion of the Body Snatchers'.

The 'Conjuring 2' screenwriter is on board to remake the classic 1956 sci-fi horror movie for Warner Bros., according to The Hollywood Reporter, which claims that 'Chronicle' producer John Davis set to produce.

'Invasion of the Body Snatchers' is based on the 1954 novel 'The Body Snatchers' by author Jack Finney and follows a small town which is invaded by aliens, whose plant pods open to become human copies of those in the town.

Each citizen falls prey to the aliens as pods are dropped by their beds and start maturing while they sleep.

The replicas then start multiplying in the town and a local doctor tries to stop it but never knowing who is real and who is an alien.

The novel has been adapted four times since it was released in 1954 and was first turned into a movie back in 1956, with Kevin McCarthy and Dana Wynter starring.

A sequel was then made in 1978 starring Donald Sutherland, Brooke Adams and Jeff Goldblum.

In 1993, the story was adapted once again as 'Body Snatchers', with Abel Ferrara in the directors seat.

A remake in 2007 starring Daniel Craig and Nicole Kidman called 'Body Snatchers' flopped at the box office, only earning $40 million worldwide.

As of yet, no director, cast or release date has been revealed for the remake of the 'Snatchers' movie.

Meanwhile, Johnson - who shot to fame with the horror sequel 'The Conjuring 2' - is also working on another horror remake 'Nightmare on Elm Street'.