'Deadpool 2' director David Leitch has signed up to helm 'The Division', starring Jessica Chastain and Jake Gyllenhaal.
The 'Deadpool 2' filmmaker looks set to helm the action thriller, which has been adapted from the video game of the same name - a third-person shooter set in dystopian New York City, in which the population has been wiped out and law and order have broken down following a lethal smallpox epidemic.
According to Variety, Leitch has signed on to direct the project, with a view to filming some time in 2019.
'The Division' will see Chastain and Gyllenhaal star as agents of the Strategic Homeland Division - from where the film gets its name 'The Division' - searching for the origins of the outbreak, which spreads over the city via paper money in the Black Friday sales.
Both Chastain and Gyllenhaal are said to be dedicated to making sure the movie matches the tone of the game.
Gyllenhaal is also teamed up with Ubisoft's Gerard Guillemot to produce the film.
It was recently announced Leitch will helm the new 'Fast and Furious' spin-of film starring Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham, due to go into production this autumn.
Chastain has recently signed up to play the Hollywood star Ingrid Bergman in 'Seducing Ingrid Bergman'.
Gyllenhaal will appear opposite Carey Mulligan later this year in 'Wildlife', a drama written and directed by the actor Paul Dano.
