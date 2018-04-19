American director David Leitch has revealed that his 'Fast and Furious' spin-off 'Hobbs And Shaw' will represent an evolution of the money-spinning franchise.
David Leitch says his 'Fast and Furious' spin-off 'Hobbs And Shaw' will represent an evolution of the franchise.
The American director is working with DWAYNE 'THE ROCK' JOHNSON and Jason Statham on the much-anticipated new action movie, and he's given fans an inkling into what they can expect when 'Hobbs And Shaw' hits cinema screens next year.
He explained: ''It's actually been really fun starting to press this movie with Dwayne and Jason. I couldn't be happier.
''I have done quite a few movies with Jason as a second unit director and a choreographer. I know him really well.
''I think what attracted me to that franchise is they really want to do something different. They understood that I wanted to sort of evolve their world, outside of the 'Fast' world, and give it its own imprint ...you're evolving, but you're still being true to the DNA and the core of the characters that people love.''
David has relished the experience of working with Dwayne and Jason, describing them as ''hardworking, talented actors''.
He told Fandango: ''I love that challenge, and doing it with Dwayne and Jason is like a dream. Those guys are hardworking, talented actors.''
David is also helming 'Deadpool 2', which is set for release next month, and he's revealed that the sequel will be ''bigger'' than the original hit.
He shared: ''We did our best to expand the action, and in a general sense, just make it bigger.
''In terms of the tone, and the fun, and the DNA of a 'Deadpool' movie, you're going to get everything you expect and more.''
