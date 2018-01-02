David F. Sandberg has urged haters to wait and see 'Shazam!' before criticising the DC Extended Universe movie.

The 36-year-old filmmaker will be helming the new superhero film, which has been penned by Henry Gayden and Darren Lemke, but although not much information is known about the film at the moment, Sandberg has warned fans against assuming what it will be like this early in the process.

On Twitter, Sandberg responded to fans who claimed that the movie would be inspired by DC's ''New 52'' version of the character and one went on to suggest to ''steer clear of this movie till the DCEU gets a reboot.

Sandberg replied: ''Not to stop you from having an opinion about something that doesn't exist yet, it's the internet after all, but as I designate a movie the obligatory Best/Worst Ever!!

''I find it helpful sometimes to have more info than a few characters names. Sometimes I'll even wait for a trailer of some sort if I really want to go crazy. (sic)''

It was recently announced that Zachary Levi will portray Billy Baston's adult superhero alter ego Captain Marvel, alongside Asher Angel as the teenage version.

'IT' star Jack Dylan Grazer and Grace Fulton will both also star in the movie as Billy's best friends and Mark Strong will take on the villain role.

'Shazam!' will focus on Billy, a boy who can transform into an adult superhero by uttering the magic word ''Shazam''.

The word is an acronym of the ancient world gods and historical figures: Solomon, Hercules, Atlas, Zeus, Achilles and Mercury.

Captain Marvel was created by C.C. Beck and writer Bill Parker back in 1939 and first appeared in Whiz Comics #2 a year later.

Captain Marvel's arch nemesis is the supervillain Black Adam, who will be played by Dwayne Johnson in a separate film which will build to a future big screen adventure in which they will both clash.

Recently, Johnson, 45, confirmed he was offered the opportunity to play both DC Comics characters, but decided to take on Black Adam because there's more depth to his backstory.