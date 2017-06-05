David Delfin has tragically died at 46 years old.

The Spanish designer - who was born in Ronda - passed away on Saturday (03.06.17) after enduring an ongoing battle with brain cancer, WWD.com has reported.

David - whose full name is Diego David Domínguez González - is believed to have died in Madrid, where he had launched his eponymous brand Daviddelfin, which he co-founded in 2001.

And touching tributes have come flooding in following the sad news, which has seen the star praised as the ''one of the charismatic and creative fashion designers'' in the country.

Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy voiced his condolences to David's family in a heartfelt letter, which has been published on the Spanish government's website.

The statement read: ''[David] was one of the most charismatic and creative fashion designers in Spain.

''[David] leaves an incomparable legacy.''

And Spanish actor Antonio Banderas has also spoken out about David's death, in which he stated the ''whole Miami fashion week'' will mourn the mogul.

The 56-year-old 'The Mask of Zorro' star shared an image of David on his official Facebook account, with the caption: ''Toda la Miami Fashion Week llora la muerte del diseñador malagueño David Delfín. Hasta siempre paisano. DEP. (sic).''

And the post translates to: ''The Whole Miami fashion week mourns the death of the designer Malagueño David Dolphin. Until forever homeboy. Dep. (sic).''

David made waves in the fashion industry especially in 2002 with his controversial Pasarela Cibeles fashion show, which saw him hide the models' faces by making them wear hoods with nooses tied around their necks as part of a protest against the Afghanistan war.

The entrepreneur later went on to bag L'Oréal Best Collection and the National Fashion Prize during Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week in Madrid, Spain.