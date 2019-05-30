David Dastmalchian has hailed Denis Villeneuve one of the ''greatest filmmakers of our time'' after working with him on 'Dune'.

The 34-year-old actor stars in the sci-fi epic - a new adaptation of Frank Herbert's novel of the same name - and has revealed that the filmmaker just ''brings so much'' to the project and he is ''grateful and excited'' to be part of his ''vision''.

Speaking to Cinema Blend, Dastmalchian said: ''I'm so grateful and excited to be a part of Denis' vision. I think that he is one of the greatest filmmakers of our time and any time, and I believe what he's going to do here, it's just going to take people to a whole other place.

''He brings so much. When you think about 'Arrival' and 'Blade Runner 2049' specifically, because those are the two science fiction films that he's crafted. You see his gift for telling stories that are visually stunning, but that are also rooted in really complex ideas and really fascinating characters.''

'Dune' - which is considered a sci-fi literary classic - tells the complex story of a fallen noble family's attempt to control a desert planet named Arrakis and its export, a rare drug called melange - also known as ''the spice'' - which if taken can extend life, improve health and bestow limited prescience. Melange is also vital to space travel and the most sought after commodity in the universe.

'Bird Box' star Dastmalchian plays Piter De Vries - played by Brad Dourif in David Lynch's 1984 film - a Mentat human who serves the Baron Vladimir Harkonnen (Stellan Skarsgard) and is addicted to the spice.

De Vries is a human who is specially trained to perform mental functions rivalling the computers that are forbidden in this universe.

The movie boasts an incredible cast that includes Josh Brolin, Timothee Chalamet, Zendaya, Oscar Isaac, Stellan Skarsgard, Dave Bautista and Rebecca Ferguson among others.

'Dune' will be split into two films and the first instalment - which will be based on the first half of the novel - is set for release on November 20, 2020.