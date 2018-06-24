David Beckham's sister has split from her boyfriend - six months after the birth of their daughter.

The retired soccer star's sibling Joanne, 32, has reportedly called time on her relationship with 'Big Brother' star Kris Donnelly, with whom she has six-month-old daughter Peggy, after they began ''bickering'' and are now said to be living separately for the sake of their child.

A source told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: ''Joanne and Kris have had a really tough few months. Looking after a newborn knocked them for six, and dealing with the constant exhaustion and worry put a huge strain on their relationship. They were bickering more and more, and in the end decided to call it quits for the sake of their child.

''They have now unfollowed each other on social media and are focusing on being the best solo parents they can possibly be.''

The news of their split will no doubt come as a shock to their friends and family as just after the birth of Peggy, the former hairdresser referred to Kris as the ''love of her life.''

She took to Instagram to share a picture of the little one lying on top of her and added the caption: ''9.12.17 THE DAY OUR LIFE CHANGED FOREVER ... such an amazing feeling starting our own family , the love I have for our little princess Peggy is one that is so unconditional ! I'd never of been able to do it without the love of my life ... @krissydonners you was my strength ! Thank you ... #myfamily (sic)''

Joanne once dated David's former England teammate Jermain Defoe, and his former Manchester United co-star Dwight Yorke, who is the father of Katie Price's son Harvey, 16.

Kris previously starred in 'Big Brother' in 2009 and went on to date fellow contestant Sophie Reade, and later 'Hollyoaks' actress Jorgie Porter.