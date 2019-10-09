Daveed Diggs is in talks to join the new adaptation of 'The Little Mermaid.'

The 'Hamilton' star is in line to voice Sebastian, the crab who is instructed to watch over Princess Ariel and sings the memorable song 'Under The Sea' in the original 1989 animation.

Daveed - whose voice work includes parts in Disney's 'Zootopia' and 20th Century Fox animation 'Ferdinand' - is not the only 'Hamilton' connection in the remake.

Lin-Manuel Miranda - who wrote the acclaimed Broadway musical about the life of American Founding Father Alexander Hamilton - is writing new songs for the movie alongside original composer Alan Menken.

Halle Bailey has been cast as Ariel in the film, which is helmed by 'Mary Poppins Returns' director Rob Marshall, and she will be joined in the cast by Javier Bardem, Melissa McCarthy, Awkwafina and Jacob Tremblay.

Halle - who found fame as one half of R&B duo Chloe x Halle with her sister Chloe after their YouTube cover songs went viral - has had to deal with some backlash after being chosen by Disney for the iconic part as Ariel in the cartoon version was white with red hair, whilst she is African-American, but she isn't paying attention and is simply ''grateful'' for the opportunity.

Halle previously said: ''I just feel like this role was something bigger than me, and greater. I feel like I'm dreaming and I'm just grateful and I don't pay any attention to the negativity. It's going to be so beautiful and I'm just so excited to be a part of it.''

Former One Direction singer Harry Styles had been in talks to star opposite Halle as her love interest Prince Eric but he turned down the opportunity to focus on his solo music career.

He said: ''It was discussed. I want to put music out and focus on that for a while. But everyone involved in it was amazing, so I think it's going to be great. I'll enjoy watching it, I'm sure.''