Dave accused Boris Johnson of being a ''a real racist'' during his political performance at the BRITs.

The British rapper - whose album 'Psychodrama' was named Album of the Year - adapted the lyrics to his song 'Black' to call out the British Prime Minister, hit out at the treatment of Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan following their decision to step back from royal life, and paid tribute to the victims of the London Bridge terror attack, Jack Merritt, 25, and Saskia Jones, 23, who were stabbed by Usman Khan at a prisoner rehabilitation event in November.

He rapped: ''It is racist, whether or not it feels racist.

''The truth is our prime minister's a real racist. They say you should be grateful we're the least racist, I say the least racist is still racist.''

He added: ''If you don't wanna get it, then you're never gonna get it, how the news treats Kate versus how they treat Meghan.''

The audience were in awe as Dave performed a stirring rendition of the song from 'Psychodrama' at the piano.

Dave - whose full name is David Omoregie - previously paid tribute Jack as they had previously met.

He wrote on Twitter at the time: ''Rest in peace brother. One of the most painful things.

''Jack Merritt was the best guy.

''Dedicated his life to helping others, was genuinely an honour to have met someone like you and everything you've done for us I'll never ever forget.''

A verse on 'Black' talks about prison rehabilitation directly.

Dave spits: ''I mean, f***in' hell, what about our brothers that are stuck in jail?

''That couldn't bust a bell, they held a bird and gotta live with it

Black is bein' guilty until proven that you're innocent

''Black is sayin', 'Free my f***ing n****s stuck inside in prison cells'

''They think it's funny, we ain't got nothin' to say to them

Unconditional love is strange to them; it's amazin' 'em

''Black is like the sweetest f***in' flavour, here's a taste of it

''But black is all I know, there ain't a thing that I would change in it.''