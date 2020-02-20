Dave's track 'Black' saw a staggering 1,889 per cent spike in streams after his powerful performance at the BRITs.

The popular musician stole the show as he rapped a politically-charged rendition of the song at the piano at the awards bash at The O2 in London this week, and hit the headlines after he accused Boris Johnson of being a ''a real racist''.

As well as calling out the British Prime Minister, he also hit out at the treatment of Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan following their decision to step back from royal life, and paid tribute to the victims of the London Bridge terror attack, Jack Merritt, 25, and Saskia Jones, 23, who were stabbed by Usman Khan at a prisoner rehabilitation event in November.

He rapped: ''It is racist, whether or not it feels racist.

''The truth is our prime minister's a real racist. They say you should be grateful we're the least racist, I say the least racist is still racist.''

He added: ''If you don't wanna get it, then you're never gonna get it, how the news treats Kate versus how they treat Meghan.''

Now, Spotify has revealed several of the ceremony's winners and performers have seen a rise in streams since the show.

Billie Eilish - who gave the debut performance of her 'No Time To Die' Bond theme with Hans Zimmer, Johnny Marr and her brother Finneas O'Connell - saw a 79 per cent jump in streams

Whilst 'Truth Hurts' hitmaker Lizzo's streams went up by 49 per cent after her show-stopping greatest hits medley.

Music lovers also rushed to stream Best Male Solo Artist winner Stormzy's tunes, with his songs seeing a rise of 46 per cent.

And two-time BRITs-winner Lewis Capaldi - who won Best Song for 'Someone You Loved' and New Artist - saw an increase of 43 per cent

FKA Twigs - who was nominated for British Female Solo Artist - saw a 63 per cent rise, whilst International Male Solo Artist winner Tyler, the Creator saw a spike of 37 per cent, and Mabel's opening set saw her music played achieve a 40 per cent rise in streams.