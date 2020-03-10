Ofcom received 309 complaints about Dave's performance at the BRIT Awards.

The UK broadcasting regulator has confirmed it received hundreds of complaints about Dave's politically-charged performance at the annual award show in London, with some viewers claiming it was racist against white people.

But Ofcom has rejected those complaints.

The regulator said: ''[Dave's performance was] likely to be within most viewers' expectations of this well-established awards ceremony.''

The complaints related to Dave's song 'Black', in which he rapped about working ''twice as hard as the people you know you're better than''.

During the performance, Dave also said UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is ''a real racist'' and he criticised the government's response to the Grenfell Tower fire.

At one point during his performance, the London-born star rapped: ''It is racist, whether or not it feels racist.

''The truth is our Prime Minister's a real racist. They say you should be grateful we're the least racist, I say the least racist is still racist.''

But according to Ofcom, it was ''not uncommon for artists to express personal political views during their performances''.

Meanwhile, BRITs chairman David Joseph recently described Dave's performance at the event as ''career-defining''.

He also revealed the organisers tried to ensure that the younger artists would be able to make the most of their opportunity.

He said: ''For the younger artists who'd never done big shows before, we put them on at the start. It was something they asked for because they'd be less nervous than doing it an hour-and-a-half into it.''