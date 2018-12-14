Dave Lee Roth has hinted Van Halen will return to the stage in 2019.

The 'Jump' hitmakers have been inactive since completing their US tour in 2015, but they look set to perform again nearly four years later and he sparked speculation the band could perform at New York's Yankee Stadium next summer.

The 64-year-old lead singer said: ''When we come back through town in the summertime and do the original thing, maybe somewhere sporting, maybe with somebody famous.

''I'll make sure we get you all tickets so you can see what we do for gainful employment. My mom still wonders.

''Next time my rock band will be playing the same place that the Yankees play. OK?''

When asked if the group - who are also made up of Alex Van Halen, EDDIE VAN HALEN, and Wolfgang Van Halen - will be performing at Yankee Stadium, he replied: ''Yeah, but I can't ... If I say something on tape here and everybody goes, 'Oh, this leaked...'

''But, the band will be ... I can't say.''

The singer also revealed he has been in talks with rockers Metallica and Guns N' Roses, among others, about performing in a show.

He said: ''Well, I don't know how far this privacy actually goes. But the band is solvent.

''And I can say that I contacted colleagues about being part of the show - Metallica, Guns N' Roses, Jason Aldean, the Foo Fighters, Church, and Stapleton. And they all said that, if everything happens, they would certainly be involved.''

Quizzed about whether Van Halen would be playing a festival, Dave told Vulture: ''No, all I talked about was a phone call.''

Van Halen haven't played a show since they completed their US tour at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, California, in October 2015.

In the meantime, Dave has set up a skin care company called Ink The Original, which is designed to preserve, protect and highlight tattoos.