Dave Grohl says Kurt Cobain's death taught him to live everyday like it's his ''last''.

The Foo Fighters frontman has opened up about the passing of his Nirvana bandmate, who tragically took his own life aged 27 in April 1994, and how the tragedy made him realise how important it is to lead the fullest life.

He told PBS: ''When Kurt died, I remember the next day and thinking, 'I still get to live.'

''So I'm going to live everyday like it's my last one. Even if it's the worst day, I'm gonna try to appreciate it.''

The 49-year-old rocker - who has 12-year-old Violet, Harper, nine, and four-year-old Ophelia with wife Jordyn Blum - added: ''And I still feel that way. I never wanna die.

''I honestly feel like if get to do this, and I've got these beautiful kids ... I'm all good. That's how I feel.''

The 'All My Life' musician found himself in a ''really dark period'' after losing his friend, and couldn't bare to listen to the grunge band's songs.

He admitted previously: ''I went through a really dark period where I couldn't really even listen to the radio because it broke my heart just to hear music.''

However, Dave bravely performed Nirvana's 'In Bloom' for the second only time since the frontman's death in September.

The band's drummer took to the stage with Trombone Shorty at Voodoo Threauxdown Festival in Los Angeles, for a rendition of the track from the grunge band's seminal 1991 LP 'Nevermind'.

The last time the rocker played the song was when the band were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2014.

The likes of Lorde, Joan Jett, Kim Gordon and St. Vincent joined forces for the special performance.

Surviving members of the 'Come As You Are' group - Dave, Krist Novoselic and Pat Smear - most recently reunited at Foo Fighters' CalJam Festival in California in October.