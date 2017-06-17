Dave Davies won't rule out a Kinks reunion.

The 70-year-old guitarist famously has a tense relationship with his brother and former bandmate, Sir Ray Davies, but he says they are currently getting along well and he would ''never say never'' to the possibility of them getting back together.

He said: ''We're talking, getting on, and when I'm back in London I'm sure we'll meet up, go to the pub and talk about Arsenal. I'm sure music will be discussed. People ask what our plans are and I always say, 'Never say never'. So, never say never.''

Dave has recently teamed up with his son Russ for a new album, 'Open Road', their first collaboration in seven years, but he insists there hadn't been a deliberately long wait between records.

He told Mojo magazine: ''It wasn't pre-meditated. We'd been talking about working together for a while, and then Russ would be busy, or I would be busy but then we finally got together last year. Russ, who works in a very different musical genre to me, in electronic music, said he wanted to make a more rock'n'roll type of album, so we started writing songs in a more traditional form with hooks and melodies and they developed into 'Open Road'. The whole process was very instinctive.''

Ray and Dave founded The Kinks in 1963 and split in 1996.

However, the brothers performed together for the first time in almost 20 years in 2015, when Ray joined Dave on stage in London for a performance of 'You Really Got Me'.

The band has had a number of different line-ups over the years but the siblings have featured in each one.

The Kinks' classic line-up featured Mick Avory on drums and the late Pete Quaife on bass.

Quaife was replaced by John Dalton in 1969 while Bob Henrit took over from Avory in 1984.