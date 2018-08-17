Dave Davies insists he and his rival brother Sir Ray Davies still need to ''iron out a few'' kinks before working together again.

The latter recently went on a national news channel to announce that the 'You Really Got Me' group had been back in the studio for the first time in 25 years, but the 71-year-old songwriter-and-guitarist says it's not entirely true as they've only discussed the prospect and need to argue out their creative differences first.

In an interview with The Daily Telegraph newspaper, he spilled: ''I thought, 'What is Ray bulls***ing about now?'''

However, he added: ''We've been talking about maybe trying to work on new Kinks material.

''I said, 'We shouldn't go public yet because we've got to iron out a few things.'

''He said, 'Yeah.' Of course, he left and the next thing he's on TV saying we're doing it. Typical Ray.''

Dave says he doesn't want the rock 'n' roll band to be seen as a bunch of ''pathetic old men'' attempting to recreate their past, so any new material will have to be relevant to the current climate.

He said: ''It might work if we can do something that reflects the time and culture we are in.

''I would hate to finish off our career as a collection of pathetic old men trying to f***ing resurrect the past.''

The musician - whose fights with his sibling and bandmates even made it onto the stage throughout the roaring 60s - hinted that part of his hatred towards his older brother was the fact he didn't tell him how much he cared about him.

He said: ''Ray's a clever guy, an observer, very good at expressing himself in music, very articulate about other people's feelings.

''He wasn't particularly good at expressing his own feelings, or telling you how much he cares about you.''

As the pair attempt to put the past behind them, Dave says despite not getting on, they are actually enjoying spending time together at the moment, and he admits that they need to accept they'll never be harmonious because it fuels the fire in their music.

He admitted: ''We don't really like each other, but we're enjoying each other's company, funnily enough.

''As the years have chewed and beaten us up, it changes you.

''There is such a rich vein of art and sweat and emotion and love and pain in Kinks music.

''As you get older you think maybe things happened for a reason.

''Maybe we not embrace the not-so-pleasant aspects of relationships.''

He added that he felt one of the reasons they never got along was because Ray always treated him like his biggest competition.

He concluded: ''I looked up to Ray. I thought we were collaborators but he treated me like a rival.

''Yet he admits to missing the near 'telepathic' communication he felt making music with his brother.''

The brothers founded the band in 1963 and split in 1996.

However, they performed together for the first time in almost 20 years in 2015, when Ray joined Dave on stage in London for a performance of 'You Really Got Me'.

The Kinks' classic line-up featured Mick Avory on percussion and the late Pete Quaife on bass.