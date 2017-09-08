'Daredevil' director Drew Goddard is reportedly helming 'X-Force'.

The Oscar-nominated filmmaker has signed up for the huge task in bringing the Marvel Comics story to life on the big screen, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick are responsible for creating the story for 'Deadpool 2' which will see Ryan Reynolds return as the wise-cracking anti-hero Deadpool and the sequel will be responsible for introducing the military mutant squad created by Marvel Comics.

'X-Men' series producer-and-writer Simon Kinberg previously revealed that both Deadpool and Cable - who Pierce Brosnan is currently the favourite to play - will both feature in the 'X-Force' film.

He said: ''We are working hard on New Mutants, 'Gambit' with Channing Tatum, 'Deadpool 2' and the new 'X Force' movie where Deadpool is alongside Cable and other main characters.''

'The Grey' director-and-writer Joe Carnahan and Reynolds have been penning the 'X-Force' script together.

The X-Force black ops group has at times featured Wolverine, Psylocke, Cyclops, Deadpool himself, Domino, Cable and Colossus among many other characters.

Colossus and Domino have also been confirmed to be appearing in 20th Century Fox's 'Deadpool 2'.

Previously discussing their responsibility to set up the 'X-Force' movie in the sequel, Reese said: ''There is a responsibility we have to the 'X-Force' universe, and I do think we will not disappoint the fans going into 'Deadpool 2' and then setting up 'X-Force' and beyond ... Its purpose is not to set up 'X-Force'. It will likely set up 'X-Force', but the drive of the movie won't be our eyes on movie three.''

Wernick added: ''We never want to let the tail wag the dog. We want to tell the best 'Deadpool' story we can. But I do think we have a responsibility to think about a larger universe in the way that Marvel does and start to put pieces in place ... but we want to avoid that responsibility to the extent that it hurts us. We want to hint at things, we want to plan some characters, and we want to make some nods, but we're very, very cognisant about making sure that 'Deadpool' is above all a 'Deadpool' movie.''