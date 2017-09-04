The Script frontman Danny O'Donoghue has revealed he almost completely lost his voice after having an operation to remove nodules from his vocal cords.

The 37-year-old singer was unable to talk for two months after having surgery to correct the problem which was affecting his ability to perform live.

Danny admits the medical problem occurred because the band had taken on too much work and were ''burning the candle from both ends''.

Appearing on UK TV show 'Loose Women' on Monday (04.09.17), he said: ''It was from partying and burning the candle from both ends. We'd done like 300 shows in one year and all those other days we were travelling. Fame came to us at a later stage so were grateful for everything we have, and we just weren't able to say no to anything - because we didn't know if it was going to come again or going to stop. So God has a way of making you kind of stop. I'm really lucky to have come out the other end.''

Following the surgery Danny had to learn how to sing again, and his bandmates Mark Sheehan and Glen Power have had to be patient with him as he had to build up his vocal stamina again.

He said: ''It's taken us six months to build the stamina back up. I've had to learn how to relax more when I'm singing. No tension around the neck area. I couldn't cough and I couldn't burp! I had to stay deadly silent. I went through the surgery once, then the doctor had another look and said we didn't get everything out. So I had to go back in again.''

Discussing how his family and friends reacted to his enforced vow of silence, he added: ''They were like, 'When was the last time you've been silent for this amount of time?' ''