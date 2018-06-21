Danny Goffey says ''never say never'' to a Supergrass reunion - but says the final word must come from frontman Gaz Coombes.
Danny Goffey would be up for Supergrass reuniting.
The 44-year-old drummer hasn't ruled out the possibility of getting the rock band - completed by Gaz Coombes, Mick Quinn and Rob Coombes - who split in 2010 back together, but says ultimately it's up to frontman Gaz.
Speaking exclusively to BANG Showbiz, Danny - who is putting on his own alternative to Glastonbury Festival, Goffstonbury, at his home in Somerset, South West England, on June 23, whilst the festival is on a break - said: ''You can never say never. We are both pretty busy and Mick is in Australia, I'd certainly be up for it.
''We will see, I am sure something could happen, ask Gaz.''
Asked if Glastonbury is the perfect place for them to make a comeback, he said: ''You never know.''
Danny insists that he and Gaz - who released his solo LP 'World's Strongest Man' in May - never argued and aren't ''competitive''.
Asked if his relationship with his bandmate was comparable to Oasis brothers Liam and Noel Gallagher - their Britpop rivals - the sticksman said: ''No. I don't think we've ever had an argument. We grew up together so it was never competitive really.
''We understand each other quite a lot. I guess we are quite like brothers, but never in a competitive way. Life is a bit short for that really.''
In 2015, Gaz said the only reasons he didn't see the 'Alright' hitmakers reforming was due to the fact it had only been a few years since they broke up, and he doesn't believe he would be able to ''recreate'' their music again.
He said: ''The quick answer [to reforming] is 'no'.
''I think more time needs to pass, more water under the bridge. Don't you agree that people should miss us a bit more first?
''I'm at the start of this phase. I was in a band for 20 years but I've only been a solo artist for a couple of years, it's new to me.
''I wouldn't see the point right now or writing a song where people say, 'It's like having Supergrass back.' I don't think I could recreate that anyway.''
Danny's new album 'Schtick!' is out on Friday (22.06.18).
