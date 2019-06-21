Danny Baker is returning with a podcast in 2020.

The 61-year-old broadcaster was fired by the BBC last month after sharing a doctored photo of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex holding hands with a chimpanzee wearing clothes with the caption ''Royal Baby leaves hospital'', and many users accused the former Radio 5 Live presenter of mocking Duchess Meghan's African-American racial heritage.

Danny - who strenuously denied accusations of racism and apologised for offending anyone with his gag - has announced he will return next year with a twice-weekly show.

In a Twitter post, he said: ''My own standalone podcast, featuring all the old firm and even the Sausage Sandwich Game, will begin in the new year. Emails encouraged, calls taken, subjects bizarre. A twice a week meeting, we can rule the world.''

When explaining his motivation for the post, Danny denied allegations of racism and said he was trying to make a joke about class with his controversial tweet.

He previously said: ''I didn't know which of our royal princesses had given birth. Otherwise you'd got to be thinking I'd been secretly waiting to make this grotesque joke.

''There's no truth to it. I've been doing a thing on the radio for years of famous people dressed as monkeys with fairground music. My go-to photo when any posh people have a baby is this absurd chimpanzee in a top hat leaving the hospital.

''Had it not been Meghan - perfectly good joke. I was trying to make a point about class and it's just preposterous.''

At the time of the scandal, a BBC spokesperson said the post was ''a serious error of judgement'' and confirmed at the time that the corporation had taken the decision to axe him from his weekly show.

The spokesperson added: ''[It] goes against the values we as a station aim to embody. Danny's a brilliant broadcaster but will no longer be presenting a weekly show with us.''

Following the immediate backlash online, Danny tweeted an apology after deleting the post and said the offensive meaning behind it ''never occurred'' to him.

He later ''formally apologised'' in a string of tweets and attempted to explain his ''awful gaffe'' admitting that he ''f***ed up'' and is ''not feeling sorry for [himself]''.

He wrote: ''Following one of the worst days of my life I just want to formally apologise for the outrage I caused and explain how I got myself into this mess. I chose the wrong photo to illustrate a joke. Disastrously so. (sic)''