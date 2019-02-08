Danniella Westbrook has admitted to taking ''half a gram'' of cocaine ''maybe once week''.

The 45-year-old actress-and-television personality appeared on 'The Jeremy Kyle Show' on Friday (08.02.19) after she revealed the show's host has helped her start her journey to a ''drug free life'' by sending her to rehab for the next three months.

The former soap star broke down in tears as confessed to relapsing and taking a ''line of gear'' eight weeks ago, before admitting that if she could, she would go back to taking ''11 bags a day''.

Speaking about the abuse she has received for her cocaine addiction from trolls, she told Jeremy: ''I only take coke, I don't take anything else.

''But I am unhappy, Jeremy.

''And I'm sick of getting bullied by people ... and I try my best, you know what I was 14 years clean.

''I could walk down Oxford Street with Jesus strapped to my back you know and people would still say 'cokehead'.

''I could resurrect God and people would still say 'cokehead', because that's the way it is.''

On how much cocaine she had consumed over the past two months, she sad: ''Not a lot, a 40 - half a gram. Maybe once a week. Listen, if I had the money, I would be back to where I used to be - doing 11 bags a day.

''I'll be straight up honest with you, I would.''

She then claimed that she had been off the drug for three days, due to spending time with a close friend.

She said: ''I've been with a friend of mine and she's a fighter and she wont let me do anything.''

When Jeremy then asked: ''So the only reason that you're not doing more coke is you can't afford it?'', she replied: ''No, it's not that I can't afford it - I've got other things to do.''

Revealing that her long-time friend Jeremy was helping her, she had tweeted: ''For those of you asking my good mate Jezza had me on his show which is being Aired in the morning & has kindly sent me 2 rehab for 3 months. I'm grateful & excited 2 have the chance 2 get the drug free life I had for 14years back. Thank u 4 ur support especially my @KJ_Artist (sic)''

The former 'EastEnders' star had revealed earlier this week that she was on her first day of a 10 week programme to ''change her life''.

She wrote at the time: ''The first day on a 10 week program which will change my life make me strong and give me the tools too never feel the way I've felt the last four years ... I'm never looking back. (sic)''

Danniella has struggled with drug addiction for several years, and recently said she hasn't spoken to her 17-year-old daughter Jody - whom she has with her former husband Kevin Jenkins - in three years, as she's been forced to deal with her addictions and an online stalker.

But after being diagnosed with womb cancer, Danniella says she wants to get back in touch with Jody, especially as she doesn't know what her long-term prognosis is.

She said: ''Jody is with her dad and that's just a whole different issue because of different things but the stalker did play a huge part in that for her own safety. I haven't spoken to Jody for three years. She's 17, she's gorgeous. Look, it's very difficult, especially since I've been ill. Jody is doing her life and she's doing very well, she's done brilliantly at school and now she's in college and she's doing great, and her dad is a great dad and he's doing what's best for her, right now. It's probably a safer and much better environment for her whilst I've got all this stuff going on, with trials and different things and being ill, she should be there right now.''