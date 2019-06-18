Danniella Westbrook once threw all her children's belongings into a skip.

The former 'EastEnders' actress was infuriated when Kai, now 22, and Jodie, now 18, ignored all her warnings to tidy their bedrooms so she took some drastic action.

She admitted on 'Jeremy Vine': ''I got a skip once for my kids, I cleared their whole bedrooms because I was sick of it.

''Kai said to me, 'Where's my games?' 'In the skip'.''

Asked if they were allowed to get their things back, she added: ''If they wanted to get in and get it out, yeah. I'd been telling them for weeks, 'Tidy your room, tidy your room, tidy your room' and they didn't so I said, 'I will get a skip.'

''It was only a mini skip, but that isn't the point. I just want my house clean and tidy.

''Cups and plates, I don't like those in the bedroom.''

The 45-year-old actress insisted it is important to teach kids to be tidy and organised because one day they will have families of their own.

She said: ''One day you're going to grow up and have children, you need organisation.''

Earlier in the show, Danniella admitted her own struggles with addiction had stopped her kids wanting to drink alcohol.

She said: ''I was 14 years clean until my relapse, they see the decline in me and thought no way to drink and drugs.''

When Kai wanted to try alcohol for the first time, Danniella was keen for him to do so when she was around so she could help him to learn his ''limits'' and not get drunk.

She said: ''When I lived in the states [where the legal drinking age is 21], we moved back when Kai was 16, so it was never an issue, I was in recovery. we came back and his friends gave him pressure to drink, at parties and things like that

''We were at a friend's barbecue so decided he could do it in front of us, know your limits, don't be that kid on Facebook, face down in a bush being sick.

''Neither of my kids really drink.''