Danniella Westbrook hopes Kerry Katona gets herself ''sorted''.

The 'EastEnders' star has fumed at her former friend, branding her as ''somebody who has so many troubles and issues'' as she urged her to ''get her s**t sorted'' and sort out her problems.

She told the Daily Star newspaper: ''I've met the girl like once. Somebody who has so many troubles and issues ... I wish her all the best. I hope she gets her s**t sorted, it's a very bizarre situation. It's weird. She has her own issues and problems and I think nitpicking like that ... I just hope she gets herself better.''

Kerry previously confessed her feud with Danniella is ''bizarre'' after the actress recently slammed the ex-Atomic Kitten singer for ''making money'' out of her by speaking about their friendship on 'Loose Women'. However, Kerry has insisted she doesn't know why the troubled star was so upset, particularly because she didn't say anything ''untoward'' and didn't get paid for her interview.

She shared: ''It all kicked off with Danniella Westbrook last week, didn't it? It's very bizarre and very shocking. Let me get things straight. I did 'Loose Women' and I got asked about Danniella, as we've both been on the show before with regards to our addictions.

''She'd been on 'Jeremy Kyle' to talk about her problems and then she went to rehab, so obviously when I was back on the show they asked me about her. I said nothing untoward - in fact, I wished her all the best. Then a week after that, her son Kai rang me and said I was making money off his mum. As if! I was actually on the show to talk about 'Celebs Go Dating' - for free.

''Because of that, I sent Danniella a text saying, 'Listen, I wish you all the love and happiness in the world but I'm not having your son ringing me up to have a go at me.' Now it's all gone everywhere. I think it's a bizarre situation.''