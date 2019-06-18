Danniella Westbrook's children aren't interested in drinking alcohol because of her own struggles.

The former 'EastEnders' actress has been open about her battles with addiction and she admitted Kai, 22, and 18-year-old Jodie - who she has from two previous relationships - haven't been tempted by booze or drugs because they've witnessed her ''decline'' firsthand.

She said: ''I was 14 years clean until my relapse, they see the decline in me and thought no way to drink and drugs.''

When Kai wanted to try alcohol for the first time, Danniella was keen for him to do so when she was around so she could help him to learn his ''limits'' and not get drunk.

Speaking on 'Jeremy Vine', she said: ''When I lived in the states [where the legal drinking age is 21], we moved back when Kai was 16, so it was never an issue, I was in recovery. we came back and his friends gave him pressure to drink, at parties and things like that

''We were at a friend's barbecue so decided he could do it in front of us, know your limits, don't be that kid on Facebook, face down in a bush being sick.

''Neither of my kids really drink.''

The 45-year-old star admitted her own approach to alcohol has always been different to her brother's, which bemused her as they had the same upbringing.

During a debate on whether parents should let their children drink at home, she said: ''I thought my brother did it to make me look bad, we'd go for dinner and he'd leave half a glass of wine, so i'd neck it.

''We have the same parents, [but] he isn't an alcoholic or an addict, and I am.''