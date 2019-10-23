Danniella Westbrook has opened an OnlyFans account.

The 45-year-old actress has joined the online subscription platform, which allows fans to pay monthly fees to watch their favourite celebrities share mature content, including anything from racy pictures to ''solo sex act'' sessions.

It's not known what the 'EastEnders' star intends to post on the platform, but a source has said she decided to open an account after seeing ''hype'' about other stars who post content.

The insider told Daily Star Online: ''Danniella has always been body confident and has seen the hype about only fans and how other famous faces have joined and has decided to give it a go.''

Danniella is no stranger to showing off her body for her fans, as she recently uploaded a snap to Instagram which displayed her bum in a pair of lacy underwear.

She captioned the snap: ''Hello world'', before adding the hashtag ''cheeky'', in a nod to the cheek she was showing in the picture.

Meanwhile, the actress has been facing a difficult year so far, which has seen her enter a recovery house to help battle her history with drug addiction, and finally be given the ''all clear'' after a fight with womb cancer.

Speaking about her health, she wrote on social media in April: ''Today i feel so much gratitude. I got the all clear today and want to thank my doctor and all his team at Luton & Dunstable hospital for the amazing care they gave me. Life is a blessing for sure And wanted to thank you all for your love and support #gratitude #cancerFree (sic)''