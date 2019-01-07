Danniella Westbrook is launching a career as a motivational speaker.

The former 'EastEnders' star - who is best known for playing Phil and Grant' Mitchell's on-screen sister Sam Mitchell in the BBC One soap - has revealed to her fans on Twitter that she will be speaking on stage in London next month alongside 45 other international empowerment speakers, experts and global millionaires.

It will officially begin on February 2 during the Yes You Can Inspired to Achieve Weekend in London.

Danniella wrote: ''I am launching my stage speaking career at Yes You Can Inspired to Achieve London Feb 2-3rd Danniella Westbrook Re-discovered. I'd Love you to join me.

''I will be speaking on stage for the first time alongside 45 other Internationally Inspiring Speakers from around the World in front of an audience of over 1000 people per day. This Event is Going to EPIC. It's been created by Bradley Chapman BUSINESS &LIFE EMPOWERMENT. (sic)''

Danniella, 45, will be speaking alongside world leading experts and multi-millionaires including, Alfie Best, who owns Wyldecrest Park Homes and has a business that is valued at just over half a billion pounds.

The television personality - who has battled substance abuse issues for years - has vowed to make 2019 the best year ever even though she is currently battling womb cancer.

Although she is determined to beat the disease, Danniella is scared of losing her life to the illness just like her late friend Jade Goody - who passed away in 2009 at the age of just 27 after losing her battle with cervical cancer.

Danniella previously admitted: ''I've always said I am not scared of dying. But when the doctor said, 'You have cancer', straight away my thoughts turned to Jade and that I don't want to die. I know I need to fight. After what happened with Jade I was frightened to talk to anyone about my cancer at first. She was my friend and what happened was so awful. There is part of me that thinks I would rather just be ill and not know about it - to just get on with life. But then I thought about the kids and I thought that is a selfish way to be. I've tried to commit suicide before but getting this diagnosis has made me realise I don't want to die. I want to live and sort out my health. I know I have to fight, I know I have to get up and battle it.''

Danniella has two children, 22-year-old son Kai, whom she has with Robert Fernandez, and 17-year-old daughter Jodi, her kid with ex-husband Kevin Jenkins.