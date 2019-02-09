Danniella Westbrook has been kicked out of her home for refusing to pay her rent for eight months, according to The Sun Online.
The 45-year-old actress-and-television personality moved into the home in Essex in June 2018 but has not been paying her rent and now owes £5,000.
She was due to be evicted from the house next week but voluntarily left the property last week after TV star Jeremy Kyle paid for her to enter rehab for three months.
A source told The Sun Online: ''Danniella is believed to have paid her first month of rent up front but failed to pay anything after that.
''It has taken a number of months to get her out of the property and it seems she only left when Jeremy Kyle offered to get her help.
''It's been quite a shock for neighbours because it's a nice area and there's never normally any trouble with people renting there.''
Danniella appeared on 'The Jeremy Kyle Show' on Friday (08.02.19) where she broke down in tears and confessed to relapsing and taking a ''line of gear'' eight weeks ago, before admitting that if she could, she would go back to taking ''11 bags a day''.
Speaking about the abuse she has received for her cocaine addiction from trolls, she told Jeremy: ''I only take coke, I don't take anything else. But I am unhappy, Jeremy.
''And I'm sick of getting bullied by people ... and I try my best, you know what I was 14 years clean. I could walk down Oxford Street with Jesus strapped to my back you know and people would still say 'cokehead'.
''I could resurrect God and people would still say 'cokehead', because that's the way it is.''
On how much cocaine she had consumed over the past two months, she said: ''Not a lot, a 40 - half a gram. Maybe once a week. Listen, if I had the money, I would be back to where I used to be - doing 11 bags a day. I'll be straight up honest with you, I would.''
