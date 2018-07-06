Danniella Westbrook feared she would ''die'' after being hospitalised this week.

The former 'EastEnders' actress thanked her close friends Kerry Katona and Trudie Lyons, and her 21-year-old son Kai Jenkins for coming to her aid when her blood was ''burning''.

She shared a photo of herself hooked up to a drip on Wednesday (04.07.18) and tweeted: ''So was rushed Into icu been so ill

Been so ill thank goodness for my son and ⁦@TrudieLyons⁩ and ⁦@KerryKatona7⁩ (sic)''

She later told a fan: ''@KerryKatona7 did a 2 &1/2 hour journey to get to me &get meto the hospital. I had pjs on was so weak . Was both in tears thought I was gonna die my blood was burning & no one was listening 2 me. Kez took me In & made them listen. I trust her with my life (sic)''

The 44-year-old actress' hospitalisation came just a few weeks after she told her followers she had been left in ''unbearable pain'' with a swollen face.

She tweeted: ''Super poorly face has swollen up so so bad and pain unbearable waiting to hear if I need to go back in hospital and praying it's not septicaemia again ... could cry [sic]''

The former soap star lost her septum in 2000 due to her excessive use of cocaine, and sunk into deep depression in 2016, after she developed the serious bloodstream infection - which, if left untreated, can lead to life-threatening sepsis - in the roof of her mouth.

In April, Danniella - who also has daughter Jodie, 17, from a past relationship - revealed her bones are ''rotting away'' in her face.

The recovering drug addict admitted she cannot bear to look at herself in the mirror after she was left with a ''sunken'' left side of her face with her bones ''decaying'' after years of cocaine use and what she claims was botched surgery on a TV show.

The former 'EastEnders' star developed osteoporosis and has to drink ''12 pints of milk a day'' to improve her bone density in the hope she can have reconstructive surgery.

She admitted: ''Some days I wake up and I'm so swollen and other days it can look really sunken.

''It's getting weaker and weaker and some days the pain is unbelievable,

''They need to take a piece of bone out of my skull and put a plate into my face but they've got nothing to stick the plate on at the minute because the bone's not strong enough.

''They can start to rebuild it but I'll never look the same and it could make me look not very nice, even worse than I look now.''