Danniella Westbrook has revealed she is heading to rehab for three months, after her friend Jeremy Kyle agreed to send her to a treatment facility.
The 45-year-old actress and television personality is set to appear on an episode of 'The Jeremy Kyle Show' on Friday (08.02.19) morning, and on Twitter on Thursday (07.02.19) she revealed the show's host has helped her start her journey to a ''drug free life'' by sending her to rehab for the next three months.
She wrote: ''For those of you asking my good mate Jezza had me on his show which is being Aired in the morning & has kindly sent me 2 rehab for 3 months. I'm grateful & excited 2 have the chance 2 get the drug free life I had for 14years back. Thank u 4 ur support especially my @KJ_Artist (sic)''
The former 'EastEnders' star had tweeted earlier this week that she was on her first day of a 10 week programme to ''change her life''.
She wrote at the time: ''The first day on a 10 week program which will change my life make me strong and give me the tools too never feel the way I've felt the last four years ... I'm never looking back. (sic)''
Danniella has struggled with drug addiction for several years, and recently said she hasn't spoken to her 17-year-old daughter Jody - whom she has with her former husband Kevin Jenkins - in three years, as she's been forced to deal with her addictions and an online stalker.
But after being diagnosed with womb cancer, Danniella says she wants to get back in touch with Jody, especially as she doesn't know what her long-term prognosis is.
She said: ''Jody is with her dad and that's just a whole different issue because of different things but the stalker did play a huge part in that for her own safety. I haven't spoken to Jody for three years. She's 17, she's gorgeous. Look, it's very difficult, especially since I've been ill. Jody is doing her life and she's doing very well, she's done brilliantly at school and now she's in college and she's doing great, and her dad is a great dad and he's doing what's best for her, right now. It's probably a safer and much better environment for her whilst I've got all this stuff going on, with trials and different things and being ill, she should be there right now.''
