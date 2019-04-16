Danniella Westbrook has got the ''all clear'' after battling womb cancer.

The 'EastEnders' star is feeling ''so much gratitude'' after she was told she is cancer free as she thanked the doctors and nurses for their help.

She wrote on Twitter: ''Today i feel so much gratitude. I got the all clear today and want to thank my doctor and all his team at Luton & Dunstable hospital for the amazing care they gave me. Life is a blessing for sure And wanted to thank you all for your love and support #gratitude #cancerFree (sic)''

The 45-year-old television personality previously revealed she was diagnosed with the disease and had been waiting to see if it has spread to other parts of her body.

She said: ''I've always said I am not scared of dying. But when the doctor said, 'You have cancer', straight away my thoughts turned to Jade [Goody] and that I don't want to die. I know I need to fight. After what happened with Jade I was frightened to talk to anyone about my cancer at first. She was my friend and what happened was so awful. There is part of me that thinks I would rather just be ill and not know about it - to just get on with life. But then I thought about the kids and I thought that is a selfish way to be. I've tried to commit suicide before but getting this diagnosis has made me realise I don't want to die. I want to live and sort out my health. I know I have to fight, I know I have to get up and battle it.''