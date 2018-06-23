Danniella Westbrook fears she has septicaemia again.

The 44-year-old actress took to Twitter on Saturday (23.06.18) to share with her followers how she is in ''unbearable pain'', and she is waiting on the advice of doctors as to whether she needs to go to hospital for treatment after her face swelled up.

She tweeted: ''Super poorly face has swollen up so so bad and pain unbearable waiting to hear if I need to go back in hospital and praying it's not septicaemia again ... could cry [sic]''

The former soap star lost her septum in 2000 due to her excessive use of cocaine, and sunk into deep depression in 2016, after she developed the serious bloodstream infection - which, if left untreated, can lead to life-threatening sepsis - in the roof of her mouth.

In April, Danniella revealed her bones are ''rotting away'' in her face.

The recovering drug addict admitted she cannot bear to look at herself in the mirror after she was left with a ''sunken'' left side of her face with her bones ''decaying'' after years of cocaine use and what she claims was botched surgery on a TV show.

The former 'EastEnders' star developed osteoporosis and has to drink ''12 pints of milk a day'' to improve her bone density in the hope she can have reconstructive surgery.

She said: ''I just don't look like myself any more.

''Obviously I'm going to age a lot faster anyway because of the drugs but I didn't need this as well.

''Some days I wake up and I'm so swollen and other days it can look really sunken.

''It's getting weaker and weaker and some days the pain is unbelievable,

''They need to take a piece of bone out of my skull and put a plate into my face but they've got nothing to stick the plate on at the minute because the bone's not strong enough.

''They can start to rebuild it but I'll never look the same and it could make me look not very nice, even worse than I look now.''

Danniella admitted she would ''probably be dead'' if it wasn't for the Royal London Hospital saving her life two years ago.

She said previously: ''I did nearly die, I had two lots of IV drips in each side and then they took all my teeth out again and gave me this denture which has broken my heart because I didn't need all of my teeth out in the first place.''