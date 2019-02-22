Danielle Jonas has slammed critics for trying to stir drama between her and Priyanka Chopra, when she insists she thinks the actress is ''lovely''.
Danielle Jonas has slammed critics for trying to stir drama between her and Priyanka Chopra.
The 32-year-old television personality - who is married to former Jonas Brother Kevin Jonas - has insisted there's no bad blood between herself and new sister-in-law Priyanka, who married Kevin's younger brother Nick Jonas last year, after some critics claimed her recent Instagram post ''shaded'' the 'Quantico' star.
In the post, Danielle wished actress Sophie Turner - who is engaged to middle brother Joe Jonas - a happy birthday and said her children ''can't get enough'' of the 'Game of Thrones' star, which some fans took as a way of saying she preferred Sophie over Priyanka.
Her Instagram caption read: ''Happy birthday @sophiet!! My girls and I are so blessed to have you in our lives, they can't get enough of their aunt sophie. You deserve the world and I hope you're having an amazing birthday! Love you. (sic)''
But when fans flooded to the comments to point out the ''low-key shade'' in the post, Danielle hit back, insisting Priyanka is ''lovely''.
She replied in the comments: ''Nope, no shade about Priyanka. It's just Sophie's birthday so I wanted to say happy birthday. I think everyone should stop with thinking that we don't like Priyanka she is lovely. I am so over people trying to make a problem.''
Danielle was in attendance at the 36-year-old actress' bridal shower at Tiffany's Blue Box Cafe in New York in late October, just over a month before she tied the knot with Nick in two separate ceremonies - one Hindi and one Christian - in India in early December.
The former hairdresser has been married to Kevin Jonas for almost a decade after they tied the knot in December 2009, and the couple have two daughters - Alena, five, and Valentina, two - together.
Pablo Honey was released on this day (February 22) in 1993.
Fresh off the back of her stunning performance at the 2019 BRIT Awards, Jess Glynne unveils a brand new video for her song 'No One'.
John Legend explores some poignant issues within modern America in the video for his new song 'Preach' featuring a cameo from wife Chrissy Teigen.
The eleven tracks that make up Feels' latest release combine a raw garage band authenticity with a self-assured swagger.
Robyn has dropped a video for her song 'Send To Robin Immediately' taken from last year's number one album 'Honey'.
With the 61st Grammy Awards fast approaching, we have revised the long list of nominees once again and think we've made up our mind about who will be...
After a 21-year gap between albums and a full 19-year break as a band, Sleeper seem at last to be back in earnest.
Jay McAllister - otherwise known as Beans On Toast - brings his raucous road show to Kent's infamous seaside town.
Having announced her debut album 'When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?', Billie Eilish unveils a sinister video for her new single 'Bury a...
Imagine Dragons have now unveiled the official video for their single 'Bad Liar', following their recent animated lyric video.
Brit Award-nominated Tom Walker unveils the video for his newest single 'Just You and I' taken from his debut studio album 'What a Time To Be Alive'.
Stalker Miller have seen a will and determination come to fruition with the release of their debut album 'Homegrown By Joan'.
Clearly, it's a risky proposition adapting a cheesy vintage TV series for the big screen:...
There is no better lifeguard team out there than that of Los Angeles' Baywatch. However,...
The Baywatch lifeguard team might be the best known on the planet, but in this...
Mitch Buchanan is facing a problem with his Baywatch lifeguard brand. The council are making...
Dusty is a super swift cropduster whose horsepower would be a force to be reckoned...
Dusty may be a super speedy cropdusting aircraft but there's a reason why he spends...