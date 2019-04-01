Danielle Brown is pregnant.

The 38-year-old actress - who already has Mimi, 12, and nine-year-old Hendrix from a previous relationship - is expecting her first child with partner Ty Maynard and couldn't be happier.

She said: ''We've wanted this for a while but it took longer than we expected - six months of really trying - and we became impatient so we got a puppy!

''Then helpfully we found after we'd got the dog that I was expecting...

''Even though we were trying, I was still shocked. One morning I started to feel quite sick, so I did a test - well, I did about five - and that was it. I was pregnant!''

The former 'Emmerdale' actress - who is five months pregnant - admitted she took some time to tell anyone her happy news because she's suffered two miscarriages in the past.

She told new! magazine: ''We were thrilled but we didn't tell a soul for the first three months.

''Not even my mum, sister, or the children.

''I've had two miscarriages in the past and both happened just before the three-month mark, so that was on my mind.

''We didn't want to get carried away and be upset.

''I had the scan on Christmas Eve and they told me the baby was healthy, so we told my mum and the kids on Christmas Day.

''They were delighted, the kids especially.

''To be honest, we've kept it quiet since - for no reason, really, just because it's been easier to.''

While Danielle's thrilled to be expecting, her pregnancy has caused problems for her plans to join her sister Mel B on the Spice Girls tour.

She said: ''My plan was to join them for the whole thing, but then I went and got myself pregnant!

''But I am going to go to as many dates as I can before the baby comes.''