Daniel Radcliffe is certain he is not going to be the ''last Harry Potter'' he's ''gonna see in my lifetime'' as he's certain the wizarding franchise will be rebooted in the future.
The 29-year-old actor was just 11 when he was cast as the boy wizard in the movie versions of J. K. Rowling's magical fantasy book series and he played the character eight times on the big screen.
Radcliffe is sure that the series will be rebooted at some point in the future and there will another child Harry who will tell the story to new generations just as Jamie Parker and Gareth Reeves have played the character as an adult on stage in 'Harry Potter and the Cursed Child'.
Speaking to IGN, he said: ''I'm sure there will be some other version of it; I know I'm not the last Harry Potter I'm gonna see in my lifetime - we've already got a few more.''
The 'Kill Your Darlings' star went on to explain that although there's a ''sacredness'' surrounding the original films at the moment that will pass over time and he thinks the franchise could even be remade as a television series.
He said: ''It will be interesting to see how long those films stay ... it feels like there's a sacredness around them at the moment, but that'll go, the shine will wear off at some point. It'll be interesting if they reboot them and just do the films again or do a series; I'm fascinated to watch.''
Radcliffe also debunked rumours that he will be playing Wolverine as Marvel look to recast the role from Hugh Jackman following Disney's acquisition of Fox, and confessed that although he isn't opposed to joining another franchise, he feels he may not be director's first choice due to his 'Harry Potter' fame.
He said: ''Any project that the script is good for, I would be into, I can completely understand why some directors would be hesitant about putting me into a franchise because I have a lot of baggage from another franchise. So I can see why that would make people not want to do that necessarily. But I would be very happy to.''
