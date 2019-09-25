Justin and Hailey Bieber are to have Daniel Caesar sing at their wedding celebration.

The couple are holding a reception in South Carolina with family and friends this weekend to mark their marriage, after they officially tied the knot a year ago, and they have asked the 'Best Part' crooner to sing at the nuptials.

Daniel is said to be the couple's favourite singer at the moment, TMZ reports.

Meanwhile, Hailey recently revealed her and Justin ''have more fun together'' now.

She said: ''Look, marriage is always going to be hard and I think good relationships are the relationships that you put the work into. Specifically, I said that there were a lot of new things. I had never lived with someone before. I never had to cohabit with somebody in that way, so I was learning how to share space with someone for the first time. We were trying to bend in each other's direction and learn what was comfortable. Now it's easier because we've found a rhythm. We have more fun together, which is what should happen when you spend more time with someone you love.''

Justin and Hailey recently sent out save the date cards for the celebration on South Carolina on September 30, with comic-book style invitations.

And the couple can't wait to celebrate their love with the most important people.

A source said recently: ''They decided in May that they would get married in September, so they have been planning for a while. Hailey works with a planner.

''They are trying to keep the wedding details quiet, but both seem very excited. They are very happy about their married life together.''