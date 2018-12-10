Dani Dyer likes to combine ''class'' with sexiness when it comes to her own style.

The 22-year-old reality TV star - who also revealed she would never post any racy snaps online - has opened up about her own image, and explained she wants to avoid anything too ''trashy''.

Speaking to the Mail on Sunday's You magazine, she said: ''I have to have class in my clothes. Sexy but classy. I don't do trashy.''

The 'Love Island' champion - who has since split from fellow winner Jack Fincham - also explained she is more of a saver than a spender, and it's reflected in her big purchase since rising to fame.

Revealing she bought a belt - rather than anything too extravagant - she admitted: ''A Guggi one. Expensive.''

Meanwhile, Dani - the daughter of 'EastEnders' actor Danny Dyer - dismissed the idea of having any kind of cosmetic surgery done as she insisted it's important to embrace imperfections.

She added: ''There are so many more avenues for people to judge and be judged these days. ''I always say there's a fine line between confidence and arrogance. I have no idea how people get to thinking they're better than others. We all come out of someone's vagina, after all.''

Dani and her former flame Jack recently split after six months together, and they revealed last week they have decided to call it quits and go their separate ways.

In a statement posted on her Instagram story, Dani wrote: ''Jack and I have sadly decided to part ways. It's been an incredible six months, and we will always have a place in our hearts for each other, but we've sadly come to the realisation that it's not meant to be long term. We both plan top stay friends. I hope you'll all understand. Love Dani x.''